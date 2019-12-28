Day 88 -- Yes Showts dwindle for Sidharth, Asim, and Rashami, Shehnaz wins the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Vishal told the Housemates that he saw a ghost. Madhurima and Shehnaz got spooked. Sid laughed at Vishal for “fooling” the Housemates (No Showts for Vishal, Yes Showts for Sid)

2. Rashami told Arhaan that Shehnaz has gone “mad” after Shehnaz became Captain. Arhaan criticized Shehnaz’s Captaincy (Yes Showts for Rashami and Arhaan)

3. Asim blamed Sid for dumping work on Housemates. Sid warned Asim to not “provoke” him to fight (Yes Showts for Asim, No Showts for Sid)

4. Madhurima’s daytime napping angered Shehnaz. Shehnaz took away Madhurima’s makeup kit. They both fought (No Showts for both)

5. The Housemates sang birthday wishes to Salman Khan (Yes Showts for the Housemates)

Madhurima, Paras, Mahira, Arhaan, Vishal, Shefali Z. and Shefali B. were caught napping by Bigg Boss.

Captain Shehnaz reprimanded Madhurima and Vishal for sleeping during the day. Madhurima called Shehnaz “biased.” Madhurima asked Shehnaz why she didn’t confront Mahira, Paras, Shefali Z. and Shefali B. for breaking the House rules.

Shehnaz yelled at Madhurima and punished her with two kitchen duties. Madhurima protested and said that she wouldn’t do the work. Shehnaz hid Madhurima’s makeup kit in Captain’s room. Madhurima told Shehnaz to “go to hell.”

Rashami and Arhaan criticized Shehnaz for not punishing Shehnaz’s team (Paras, Mahira, Zariwala, and Bagga). Rashami called Shehnaz “mad.”

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 71% to 67%. Shehnaz became the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID, ASIM, AND RASHAMI #2, #3, AND #5

When Asim complained to Shehnaz that Sid didn’t do House chores, Shehnaz told Asim that Sid will have to work under Shehnaz’s Captaincy. Sid disliked Shehnaz’s comments.

Sid got angry at Asim. Sid confronted Asim and warned Asim to stay away from him.

Shehnaz complained to Sid that Rashami’s team (Rashami, Madhurima, Vishal, Arhaan, and Asim) didn’t complete their chores. Sid asked Shehnaz to not cook food for Rashami’s team.

Sid’s Yes Showts dropped from 70% to 63%.

Shehnaz asked Asim to clean the living area, washrooms, and the bedrooms. Asim told Shehnaz that he would tidy up the living area and bedrooms but he wouldn’t clean the washrooms.

Shefali Bagga and Paras confronted Shehnaz and asked her why she didn’t punish Asim who refused to do the work. Shehnaz said that she was frustrated with Asim’s tantrums and she didn’t want to fight with him.

Asim’s Yes Showts dropped from 63% to 59%.

Shehnaz got Rashami to clean the washrooms. But Shehnaz got frustrated with Rashami’s sloppy work and started cleaning the washrooms again.

Rashami’s Yes Showts dropped from 50% to 43%. This is Rashami’s second-biggest single-day drop.

On Day 65, Rashami’s Yes Showts had plummeted from 74% to 51% when Rashami had stolen pasta from the Luxury Budget won by Sid’s team. Since then Rashami’s Yes Showts have been in the 30%-58% range.

MADHURIMA AND ARHAAN HIT ROCK BOTTOM

Despite Shehnaz’s requests, Madhurima kept napping. Madhurima said she “wasn’t in the mood” to do her work. When Vishal offered to do Madhurima’s work, Madhurima yelled at him and told him that she didn't need his help.

Showters disapproved of Madhurima’s behavior. Madhurima’s Yes Showts went from 18% to 13%. This is Madhurima’s lowest Yes ShowtCount in the House.

Paras told Shehnaz that Arhaan was mismanaging the kitchen. Paras blamed Arhaan for the shortage of wheat flour. Paras called Arhaan “careless.”

Arhaan’s Yes Showts dropped from 21% to 16%.

Shefali Bagga told Shehnaz that Shehnaz “lacked leadership.” Shefali advised Shehnaz to punish Madhurima, Paras, and Mahira for sleeping during the day. But later in the evening, Madhurima caught Shefali B. napping.

Shefali B.’s Yes Showts plunged from 32% to 22%. This is Shefali’s second-biggest single-day drop.

Shefali’s first-biggest single-day drop was fourteen percentage points. On Day 65 Shefali went from 50% to 36% when she sided with “food thief” Rashami and criticized Sid’s Captaincy.

Shehnaz told the Housemates that if Madhurima skips her kitchen chores, Shehnaz wouldn’t allow the Housemates to cook. Will Madhurima change her behavior? Can Captain Shehnaz keep the Housemates from daytime napping?

Keep watching and keep Showting!