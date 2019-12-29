Day 89 -- Shehnaz #2, Sidharth Shukla is the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Paras complained to Shehnaz that Arhaan didn’t make rotis for breakfast. Shehnaz confronted Arhaan. Arhaan told Shehnaz that Paras had asked Arhaan to not make rotis as there was a shortage of wheat flour. Paras called Arhaan “lazy” (No Showts for Paras and Shehnaz, Yes Showts for Arhaan)

2. Vishal complained to Shehnaz that the washrooms were dirty. Shehnaz told Vishal that nobody was ready to clean the washrooms. Vishal criticized Shehnaz’s Captaincy (Yes Showts for Vishal, No Showts for Shehnaz)

3. Shehnaz asked Asim to clean the toilet. Asim refused and said that his back was hurting. Shehnaz called Asim a “liar” (No Showts for Asim, Yes Showts for Shehnaz)

4. Asim and Sid argued over House chores. Paras got involved in the fight and provoked Sid to fight with Asim. Sid hurled abuse at Asim and Asim tried to push Sid. Bigg Boss asked Sid and Asim to stay away from each other (No Showts for Asim, Sid, and Paras)

5. Asim told Rashami that Bigg Boss is favoring Sid. Rashami agreed with Asim. Asim demanded that Bigg Boss reprimand Sid for his aggressive behavior (No Showts for Asim and Rashami)

When Shehnaz ordered Asim to clean the washrooms, Asim confronted Shehnaz and asked her why she didn’t ask Sid to do the work.

Sid yelled at Asim and warned Asim to not provoke him for a fight. Asim and Sid hurled abuses at each other and Bigg Boss ordered them to keep away from each other.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the House and confronted Asim and Sid about their fight. Rohit asked Sid and Asim to respect each other and end their feud. Asim apologized to Sid and they hugged. Sid thanked Rohit for his advice.

Sid teared up when he received a hand-written letter from his mother. Sid thanked Bigg Boss for the letter.

Aarti told Shehnaz that it was Sid’s first time that he cried in the House.

Sid’s Yes Showts jumped from 63% to 71%. Showters chose Sid as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ DROPS TO #2, ASIM #3

Shehnaz told Vishal that she was frustrated with Asim’s tantrums. Vishal questioned Shehnaz’s Captaincy and asked her why she’s not “strict” with the Housemates.

Shehnaz told Sid that she was unhappy with her Captaincy.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts remained at 67%.

Mahira, Paras, and Aarti disliked it when Asim refused to clean the toilet.

Aarti told Paras and Mahira that during Himanshi’s Captaincy Asim didn’t complain and did his chores, but under Shehnaz’s Captaincy Asim wanted to cause trouble for Shehnaz, and that’s why he refused to work.

Mahira called Asim a “sympathy seeker.”

Asim’s Yes Showts decreased from 59% to 56%.

RASHAMI AND AARTI #3 AND #4

Rashami asked Asim to not hurl abuse at Sid. Rashami told Asim that Asim would look “bad” on the screen if he gets aggressive with Sid.

Rashami’s Yes Showts went from 43% to 44%.

Aarti fought with Asim and asked him why he refused to work. Asim told Aarti that he was tired after his workout and his back was hurting. Aarti criticized Asim and said that if he can lift weights why can’t he do his work.

Aarti’s Yes Showts went from 33% to 34%.

YES SHOWTS DROP FOR ARHAAN AND SHEFALI B.

Paras complained to Shehnaz that Arhaan hid the milk packets. Shehnaz criticized Arhaan and asked him to return the milk packets. Arhaan denied hiding the milk packets.

Paras called Arhaan “cheap” and said that Arhaan’s behavior was “disgusting.”

Arhaan’s Yes Showts went from 16% to 15%.

House Guest Rohit Shetty announced a dance-off between Madhurima-Vishal and Sid-Shehnaz.

Rohit Shetty was impressed with Madhurima and Vishal’s dancing. The Housemates said that Madhurima and Vishal’s chemistry was “electrifying.”

Madhurima’s Yes Showts shot up from 13% to 20%.

Shefali B. didn’t take a stand on the Asim-Sid fight.

Shefali didn’t help Shehnaz with the chores. Shehnaz told Shefali to “get lost.”

Shefali Bagga’s Yes Showts went from 22% to 21%.

Asim and Sid hugged and ended their fight. Will they continue to stay friends? What will be Paras’ strategy if Sid and Asim decide to give their friendship another chance?

