Day 93 -- Shehnaz drops to #2, Sidharth Shukla regains the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

1. Rashami complained to Captain Shehnaz that Mahira wasn’t making breakfast on time. Shehnaz confronted Rashami and told her that the Housemates wake up late and that’s why the breakfast gets delayed. (No Showts for Rashami, Yes Showts for Shehnaz)

2. Vishal fought with Mahira and asked her why she made just two rotis for him. Mahira told Vishal that she “wasn’t in the mood” to make more rotis. Vishal said that Mahira was lazy. Mahira said that Rashami and Vishal were “fighting like dogs” for air-time (No Showts for Vishal and Mahira)

3. Mahira cried and complained to Paras that despite doing her cooking when she was supposed to, Rashami and Vishal said Mahira was “lazing around.” Paras got angry at Rashami and Vishal and told Captain Shehnaz that Mahira shouldn’t be cooking anymore (No Showts for Mahira and Paras)

4. Sid advised Paras to not “overreact” over Rashami and Vishal’s comments. Sid said that it was Rashami’s strategy to annoy Sid’s team (Sid, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz and Shefali Z.) (Yes Showts for Sid)

5. Rashami, Vishal, Madhurima, Mahira, Shefali Z., and Shefali B. got nominated for this week’s eviction (No Showts for the eviction nominees)

Captain Shehnaz got frustrated when Vishal and Rashami argued with Mahira over kitchen chores.

Shehnaz complained to Shefali Bagga that the Housemates have not taken Shehnaz’s Captaincy seriously. Shehnaz told Shefali that Shehnaz always respected House Captains and never skipped her chores.

Shefali B. sympathized with Shehnaz and asked her to “stay strong.” Shehnaz began crying and Shefali tried to console Shehnaz.

When Sid saw Shehnaz crying, he complained to Paras that Shehnaz wanted “attention”. Sid said he was tired of Shehnaz’s drama.

Sid’s Yes Showts dropped from 73% to 67% but Sid won Day 93’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

This was the lowest score ever for a Contestant of the Day. The previous lowest ShowtCount for a Contestant of the Day was 69% for Shehnaz on Day 90.

Shehnaz complained to Shefali Z. that Sid never tries to console her when Shehnaz gets upset.

Shefali Z. said that Shehnaz is “immature.” Shefali told Shehnaz to “grow up” and stop crying at the drop of a hat.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 67% to 63%.

ASIM, RASHAMI, AND PARAS #3, #4, #5

Paras told Shehnaz that Paras wouldn’t let Mahira cook. Shehnaz confronted Paras and told him that as Captain she cannot let the Housemates go hungry.

Asim told Shehnaz that Paras doesn’t “care” about the Housemates. Asim said that Paras only “cares” about Mahira.

Paras got angry at Asim and said that under Asim’s Captaincy, Asim favored Rashami and didn’t assign her any chores. Paras said that Asim had no “right” to comment about Paras.

Asim nominated Shefali Z. for eviction. Asim blamed Shefali for meddling in Asim’s fight with Sid and Paras. Shefali said that she was only trying to stop “ugly fights. ” Aarti, Shehnaz and Mahira agreed with Shefali Z.

Rashami nominated Mahira for eviction. Rashami said that Mahira is a “zero” in the House without Paras’ help. Rashami advised Mahira to “play on her own.” Vishal, Madhurima, Shefali Bagga and Asim agreed with Rashami.

Rashami received 47% Yes Showts.

Shehnaz didn’t take a stand for Mahira when Rashami and Vishal blamed Mahira for breakfast and lunch starting late.

Mahira said to Paras that she felt “let down” by Shehnaz.

Paras confronted Shehnaz and asked her why Shehnaz didn’t support Mahira. When Paras didn’t get an answer from Shehnaz, he told Shehnaz that Mahira shouldn’t do kitchen chores this week.

Paras’ Yes Showts jumped from 35% to 41%.

MADHURIMA, SHEFALI BAGGA, AND AARTI - THE BOTTOM THREE

Madhurima accused Vishal of “using her” to win last week’s Captaincy nomination. Vishal got angry and called Madhurima “cheap.” Madhurima and Vishal hurled abuse at each other. They both swore they would never speak to each other again.

Madhurima nominated Aarti for eviction for starting fights between the Housemates. Sid, Shehnaz, Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z. disagreed with Madhurima and said that it was Madhurima who keeps fighting with everyone.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts decreased from 17% to 15%.

Shefali B. nominated Paras for eviction. Shefali said that last week during an argument, Paras had disrespected Shefali’s profession and said that “media people” were desperate.

Paras blamed Shefali B. for “playing the media card.”

Shefali’s Yes Showts dropped from 38% to 25%. This was the second-largest drop for Shefali B. Her largest drop was from 50% to 36% on Day 65 when she criticized Sid’s Captaincy and sided with Rashami.

Shefali B. said that Aarti was argumentative and nominated Aarti for eviction. Aarti agreed with Shefali and said that “sometimes she gets carried away.”

Aarti’s Yes Showts dropped from 39% to 30%. This wasn’t the only time Aarti’s Yes Showts had dropped nine points. On Day 88, Aarti’s Yes Showts dropped from 42% to 33% when Aarti had fought with Shehnaz, Shefali B. and Mahira over kitchen chores.

