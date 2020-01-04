Day 95 -- Paras has his biggest jump ever, Asim has the biggest single-day drop of any contestant ever

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Paras confronted Shehnaz and asked why she stopped talking to Mahira. Shehnaz told Paras had a lot to do with it. Paras had said that Shehnaz was “jealous” of Mahira. That made Shehnaz stay away from Mahira (Yes Showts for Paras, No Showts for Shehnaz)

2. Mahira got angry when Asim ordered Mahira to make extra rotis for Madhurima and Rashami. Mahira complained to Asim that Rashami wastes food and she would not make rotis for Rashami. Asim yelled at Mahira and blamed her for being “biased” (Yes Showts for Mahira, No Showts for Asim)

3. Asim’s rudeness hurt Mahira and she cried. When Paras tried to console Mahira, she slapped him and asked him to stay away (No Showts for Mahira, Yes Showts for Paras)

4. Bigg Boss reprimanded the Housemates for canceling yesterday’s Captaincy Task. Bigg Boss announced that yesterday’s task moderator Madhurima will be nominated for this week’s Captaincy and if Madhurima is not chosen unanimously, there would be no Captain this week. (No Showts for all contestants)

5. Rashami’s team (Rashami, Asim, Vishal, and Shefali B.) voted for Madhurima and Sid’s team (Sid, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Aarti and Shefali Z.) refused to vote for Madhurima and called her “unfit” to be Captain (Yes Showts for Rashami’s team, No Showts for Sid’s team)

Sid told Paras that Shehnaz called Asim “sensible” during last week’s Luxury Budget Task. Sid complained to Paras that Shehnaz has a “soft corner” for Asim. Sid worried that Asim might mislead Shehnaz and provoke her to fight with Sid.

Sid’s Yes Showts increased from 69% to 73% and Sid became Day 95’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ #2, PARAS JUMPS TO #3

Shehnaz refused to choose Madhurima as Captain. Shehnaz said that Madhurima disrespected House rules and caused trouble during Shehnaz’s Captaincy. Shehnaz said that Madhurima’s a “sweet person” but she lacks the leadership to be Captain. Sid, Aarti, Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z. agreed with Shehnaz.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts jumped from 57% to 63%.

Mahira got upset when Asim confronted her and asked her to make more rotis for his teammates (Rashami, Vishal and Shefali B.). Mahira and Asim argued. Mahira was frustrated with Asim’s rude behavior and walked out of the kitchen.

Paras felt bad for Mahira and tried to console her. Mahira asked Paras to give her some alone time but Paras kept talking to her and Mahira slapped Paras.

Paras was angry at Mahira and told her that he keeps away from “girls who disrespect boys.” Paras told Mahira that he wouldn’t talk to her anymore. Mahira apologized to Paras for her “childish” behavior but Paras had none of it.

Paras’ Yes Showts skyrocketed from 40% to 50%. This is Paras’ biggest single-day increase.

VISHAL CLIMBS TO #4, AARTI AND ASIM DROP TO #5 AND #6

Vishal told Asim that Vishal would like to be a “role model” for men in his home state of Bihar. Vishal expressed his anger at men who take dowry from the girls' family.

Asim appreciated Vishal and said that Vishal would be a “ youth icon” one day.

Vishal’s Yes Showts went from 46% to 49%.

Aarti told Zariwala that Shehnaz and Sid look “cute” together. Aarti said that Sid needs “someone like Shehnaz” who can “bring out the child” in Sid.

Aarti’s Yes Showts jumped from 40% to 46%.

Sid, Paras, Shehnaz, Aarti, and Zariwala criticized Asim when he fought with Mahira over breakfast.

A promo shared by Colors shows Salman yelling at Asim for insulting Sid’s deceased father.

Showters disliked Asim’s rudeness. Asim’s Yes Showts dropped from 66% to 42%, the largest single-day drop for any contestant in this Season.

On Day 69 Asim’s Yes Showts had slumped from 63% to 49% when a caller called Asim a “hypocrite” for fighting with Sid and siding with Arhaan. Since then Asim’s Yes ShowtCount has been up and down.

MADHURIMA, SHEFALI BAGGA AND RASHAMI GET NO SHOWTS

Madhurima fought with Shefali Z. when Shefali said that Madhurima cannot handle the Captaincy. Shefali asked Madhurima to follow House rules and then try for Captaincy. Sid, Shehnaz, Aarti, Paras, and Mahira agreed with Shefali Z.

Madhurima’s Yes Showts decreased from 22% to 18%.

Shefali Bagga argued with Sid and Shefali Zariwala when they didn’t vote for Madhurima’s Captaincy.

Aarti said that she was disappointed with Shefali B.’s behavior.

Shefali B.’s Yes Showts went from 33% to 30%.

Aarti blamed Rashami for provoking Asim to fight with Mahira over kitchen chores.

After Rashami’s fight with Sid on Day 81, Rashami kept complaining to Asim and Vishal that Bigg Boss is favoring Sid.

In a recent promo released by Colors, Salman is seen lashing out at Rashami’s negative behavior. Salman asks Rashami to leave the House or stop complaining that Bigg Boss is biased towards Sid.

Showters agreed with Salman. Rashami’s Yes Showts plummeted from 54% to 36%. This is Rashami’s second-biggest single-day drop and lowest Yes ShowtCount in the House.

On Day 65, Rashami’s Yes Showts had dropped 23 points from 74% to 51% when Rashami had hurled abuse at Sid and criticized his Captaincy.

Now that there’s no Captain in the House, can Housemates do their chores without fighting with each other?

Sid called Shehnaz “naive” for trusting Asim. Will Asim, Rashami, and Vishal succeed in breaking Sid and Shenaz’s friendship? Anything can happen in the Bigg Boss House!

Keep watching and keep Showting!