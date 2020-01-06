Day 97 -- Mahira has her biggest drop, Sidharth Shukla wins the Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Zariwala criticized Bagga for accusing Paras of being disrespectful to women. Zariwala said to Bagga that she shouldn’t have fought with Paras yesterday in front of House Guests Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Yes Showts for Shefali Z.)

2. Mahira and Paras kept taunting Rashami for asking extra rotis and they made Rashami cry (No Showts for Mahira and Paras, Yes Showts for Rashami)

3. Rashami’s team (Rashami, Asim, Vishal, Madhurima, and Shefali B.) complained to Salman that yesterday when the House Guests were interacting with the Housemates, Paras called Rashami and her team “ungrateful idiots.” Salman confronted Paras and asked him whether Paras insults his family in front of his house guests. Paras apologized to Rashami for hurting her feelings (Yes Showts for Rashami’s team and Salman, No Showts for Paras)

4. Salman asked the contestants to choose a “strong player” between Rashami and Mahira. Most of the Housemates voted for Rashami. Salman advised Mahira to “buckle up” ( Yes Showts to Salman and Housemates who voted for Rashami)

5. For this week’s elimination, the Housemates were asked to choose between Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. Most of the Housemates voted Shefali Bagga out and she got evicted. Shefali called her eviction “unfair” and said that Madhurima deserved to be evicted (No Showts for Shefali B.)

The Vivo Caller of the Day said that Shehnaz has always stood up for Sid when Sid got into fights with the Housemates. The Caller asked Sid why he never stands up for Shehnaz when she fights with the Housemates.

Sid said that he was there for Shehnaz whenever she needed him but he didn’t hesitate to criticize Shehnaz when she was wrong. Sid said to the caller that Shehnaz is a “strong” woman and that she can fight her own battles.

Sid received 75% Yes Showts and won Day 97’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ #2, ASIM CLIMBS TO #3 AND RASHAMI DROPS TO #4

Rashami’s team complained to Salman that Mahira and Paras nagged them when the team asked for extra rotis.

When Salman asked Shehnaz about it, Shehnaz told Salman that Mahira has a “bad attitude” and Paras always “brags” that Mahira is the most hard-working contestant in the House.

Paras said that Shehnaz is jealous of Mahira and that’s why Shehnaz always complains about Mahira.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 71% to 68%.

Asim criticized Mahira’s over-dependency on Paras and said that Mahira is a “weak” contestant who lets Paras speak for her. Most of the Housemates agreed with Asim.

Asim’s Yes Showts increased from 50% to 54%.

On Day 96, Rashami had criticized Mahira for delaying the breakfast. In last night’s episode Paras and Mahira called Rashami an “idiot” for criticizing Mahira.

Rashami broke into tears and swore that she wouldn’t bother Mahira for food anymore and that she would eat only fruits.

Asim, Aarti, Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali B. consoled Rashami and asked her to “let it go.”

Rashami received 51% Yes Showts.

MADHURIMA, VISHAL, AND MAHIRA LOSE YES SHOWTS

Salman asked the contestants to choose between Madhurima and Shefali B. for eviction. Most of the Housemates said that Madhurima deserved another chance and they evicted Shefali.

Madhurima thanked the Housemates and said that she would “up her game.”

Madhurima’s Yes Showts increased from 12% to 20%. This is Madhurima’s biggest single-day increase.

A caller accused Vishal of provoking Shehnaz to fight with Sid. The caller advised Vishal to focus on winning Bigg Boss.

Paras, Mahira, Aarti, Sid, and Zariwala agreed with the caller and criticized Vishal for trying to break Sid and Shehnaz’s friendship.

Vishal’s Yes Showts plummeted from 47% to 36%. This is Vishal’s third-biggest single-day drop.

On Day 65, Vishal’s Yes Showts had dropped from 61% to 48% when Vishal expressed his regrets for stealing pasta from the Luxury Budget.

Vishal’s first-biggest single-day drop was fifteen percentage points. On Day 93 Vishal dropped from 55% to 40% when he fought with Mahira and Paras for not making extra rotis and called Mahira “lazy.”

Rashami’s team, Aarti and Shehnaz complained that Mahira bragged about working hard in the kitchen. Shehnaz said that nobody needs to “brag” about working hard as every contestant in the House is hard working.

Mahira argued with Rashami’s team and Shehnaz and said that all of them dislike Mahira and that’s why they complain about her.

Salman asked Mahira to take time and think about her rude behavior. Salman advised Mahira to take her “Bigg Boss journey” seriously.

Mahira’s Yes Showts plunged from 49% to 38%. This is Mahira’s biggest single-day drop.

Vishal and Madhurima are seen fighting and hurling shoes at each other in the promo video shared by Colors. Vishal tells Bigg Boss that he cannot stay in the House with Madhurima. Bigg Boss asks Vishal and Madhurima to sort out their differences or walk out of the House. Vishal throws off his mic and walks towards the main door. Will Vishal leave the show?

Shehnaz and Sid are seen fighting and Shehnaz slaps Sid. Will Sid forgive Shehnaz for slapping him?

Keep watching and keep Showting!