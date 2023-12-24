A day in his father’s shoes: Atharva takes on Rajesh’s responsibilities in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ offers a heartfelt portrayal of the Wagle family, delving into the challenges faced by the common man. From Rajesh’s unique ways of imparting life lessons to his son to Atharva’s unwavering support whenever Rajesh needs help, the show's depiction of the dynamic father-son duo has consistently been enriching.

Last week in Wagle Ki Duniya, we saw that Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) was sent to Indore by his company, leaving the entire Wagle family feeling a void. In the upcoming episodes, Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), underestimating the responsibilities shouldered by his father, claims he is capable of managing the house in Rajesh’s absence. Vandana (Pariva Pranati), aiming to make him realize Rajesh's contributions, challenges Atharva to step into his father's shoes for a day. As he assumes the role of the man of the house, he struggles with the weight of responsibilities. It will be intriguing to witness the lessons Atharva learns from this experiment.

Sheehan Kapahi, who essays the role of Atharva Wagle, said, "Atharva takes this experiment very lightly at first, thinking it's a piece of cake. And then he realizes the depth of the responsibilities he's taken on, and it's a 'what have I gotten myself into' moment. Personally, shooting this track has made me appreciate all the unseen responsibilities my parents handle and the things they do for me. I'm eager for viewers to witness Atharva's perspective and the valuable lessons he learns through this unique experience."

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

 

A day in his father's shoes: Atharva takes on Rajesh's responsibilities in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya
