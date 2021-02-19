Dayanand Shetty aka Daya of CID talks about why the show is so special for him

MUMBAI: Dayanand Shetty is a popular face of television. He rose to fame with his performance as Daya in the thriller-based show CID.

He is one of the most loved characters of the series, and his fans mainly comprise children.

CID was a very popular show and the longest non-fiction show to be on television, but two years ago, the show went off air abruptly, leaving fans and the audience in shock.

The actor back then had said that the entire crew and cast was shocked when the channel didn’t telecast their episode and didn’t even inform them. He also said that the reason to pull the plug is still unknown.

Now, we came across an interview of the actor where he had said why the show is so special for him.

The actor said that everyone loved CID and it won’t be easy to forget the show. He added that it was such a happy place to be. Whenever anyone would be upset or stressed, the moment they would enter the sets of the show, they would become happy souls.

It was the best work environment and everyone worked as a family. There wasn’t any jealousy, and that’s why the show is so special for him.

Well, there is no doubt that viewers loved the show and still miss it. They hope that it returns on television.

