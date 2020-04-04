Dayanand Shetty reveals channel was planning to end CID since 2016

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s CID is one of the most popular Indian police procedural television series. It starred Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty in pivotal roles.

The show enjoyed a massive fan following. So, when it went off-air, many hearts were broken. The cast and crew were shocked with the way a 21-year-long show came to an end. It was surely abrupt and the team felt insulted and offended. Dayanand Shetty was mighty upset with the decision.

Daya had lashed out on the channel and said there was no attachment from their side towards the show. It's been one year and five months, from the time CID went off the air and is now coming back! But only as a rerun of old episodes during the lockdown phase. Many channels are reviving their classics and Sony has done too.

The actor said to media, “I wasn't aware that the show is being re telecast everyday in the morning. People started calling and messaging me and saying that it is so nice to see you all back on Sony TV and that's how I came to know that the channel has decided to air it again, during the lockdown phase. I am very happy with the decision and it's a very nice feeling."

However, Daya has not forgotten the pinch of how it all ended for Team CID and still has questions. The actor said, "When it went off-air in 2018, we didn't know the reason for it. And even today, it is not clear. The show was doing good, but they targeted it in a very organised manner. Bhaut hi surgically clean kiya tha show ko channel se. It could have done better but from 2016 channel was hell bent on somehow killing it and finally in 2018, un logo ne show ka lockdown kar diya."