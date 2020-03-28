DD back with Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Circus on public demand

MUMBAI: After Doordarshan announced on Friday that its popular eighties epic "Ramayan" would be aired from Saturday, the audience started demanding for other popular old television shows of that era be re-telecast.

Taking note of such public demand, the government re-telecast body has decided to telecast "Mahabharat", "Byomkesh Bakshi" and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Circus".

While "Ramayan" will be telecast everyday at 9am and 9pm, "Byomkesh Bakshi" has been allotted the 11 am slot. "Mahabharat" airs at 12 noon and 7 pm while "Circus" will be on screen at 8 pm.

Excitement of the viewers found their way to social media. Since Saturday morning, Twitter has been buzzing with tweets filled with gratitude.

One user tweeted: "#mahabharat... Remembering my childhood stage and exiting am seeing with my kids.. My daughter translating.. Thanks Doordarshan.."

Another user shared: "Rarely do I watch anything on TV and even rare is with family. Thank You DD. Took me a while to figure out the channel no though. In case you're lost like me, it's Channel 1194 on Tata Sky. #Mahabharat."

Another viewer wrote: "One of the best #detective series #ByomkeshBakshi back to our home once again. Watch the time before CID nd savdhan India #CoronaPandemic #bestuseoftime #StayHome #SupportLockDown Thanks @DDNational @prasarbharati."

Another user shared: "Already watched today re-telecast of first episode #Ramayana, #ByomkeshBakshi & now eagerly waiting to watch #Mahabharata on #Doordarshan. Thank You @DDNational & @prasarbharati. #StayHomeSaveLives as #IndiaFightsCorona"

Meanwhile, demands for several other old shows continues on social media. These include the Milind Soman-starrer "Captain Vyom", Mukesh Khanna's "Shaktimaan", "Malgudi Days", "Hum Log", "Alif Laila" and "Fauji".