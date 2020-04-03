News

DD's Ramayan garners highest ever rating among Hindi GEC shows since 2015!

03 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Indians locked in their houses during the 21-day lockdown period had a reason to rejoice when DD announced the rerun of Ramanand Sagar production's most popular show of the 1980, Ramayan. One of the most popular shows marked its return on the small screen to entertain people. It has already garnered 170 million viewers, as per reports of the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

The show is more than three decades old and is being telecast on DD twice a day. Prasar Bharati’s CEO Shashi Shekhar shared the above news on his Twitter account.

He wrote, 'Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 (source: @BARCIndia)'.

Do you watch the rerun? What do you think about it?

