Debattama Saha bags DJ’s Creative Unit’s next for Star Plus

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that renowned production house DJ's Creative Unit is working religiously on their next daily soap for Star Plus'.

The buzz is that actress Debattama Saha has been locked to play the lead role in the show.

Debattama has proved her acting chops in projects like Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein among others.

According to sources, the new show will have a Punjabi background while the story will revolve around an independent girl to be played by Debattama.

We couldn’t connect with Debattama for a comment.

DJ’s creative Unit has given a number of hit shows including Parvarish, Hum Hai Na, Har Mard Ka Dard, Chhoti Bahu, Ek Muthi Aasman among others.

Well, DJ’s Creative Unit’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan recently went off-air. The show received immense love from the audience.

