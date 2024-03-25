Debattama Saha opens up about 'Disheartening' car accident experience; Says ‘Really! Disheartened and how!’

MUMBAI: In the film Shehzada, Debattama Saha made her Bollywood debut co-starring with Kartik Aaryan. Her TV career began with Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and she went on to star in Mithai. On her social media accounts, she has talked about her recent experience in a car accident.

Debattama posted about her encounter on Instagram, writing, “Is she a working woman, I guess? She's also in the category, it seems. But she doesn’t have the courtesy to even say sorry. While we were on our way, driving our car safely and slowly, this woman didn’t even bother to stop the car and say sorry after hitting ours and putting a genuine dent on it! No, we wouldn’t have asked for money! But what we expected was her decency to at least apologize rather than speeding up to run away! And then such people are the ones asking for genuine rights and yet playing the pretend card! Disgusting!!! Really! Disheartened and How!”

Debattama described the situation, saying that even though the other vehicle was going slowly and safely, they did not even admit their mistake or offer an apology after hitting her car and seriously damaging it. Saha conveyed her dismay while highlighting the value of fundamental human decency, particularly during trying times. She emphasized the value of common politeness and denounced the actions of drivers who disobey their obligations.

Recently, Debattama made her Bollywood debut in the film Shehzada, which starred Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the key roles. In the movie, she portrayed Kartik's sister. She is well-known for playing the lead parts in the love drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani on Star Plus and the romantic comedy series Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein on Sony TV.

Saha began her acting debut in 2016 as Shoi/Uma/Nayantara in Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina, co-starring Suman Dey and Biswarup Bandopadhyay. She enhanced her presentations by showcasing her dancing abilities. In the Zee TV serial Mithai, she co-starred with Aashish Bharadwaj as Mithai Gosain.

