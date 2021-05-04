Debattama Saha opens about her instant from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani; reveals how it changed her life

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani which started airing on the small screens last year has been working wonders.

The viewers have seen how the show got popular in no time.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles.

Debattama and Karanvir teamed up for the first time for the show and their onscreen jodi hs managed to create magic onscreen.

The viewers have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi have fallen in love with each other and their love story is soon all set to get started.

While before this happens, the show will witness lots of twists and turns in the story.

The viewers are witnessing constant twists and turns in the story.

With the show getting popular with each passing day, the actors too are getting a great response from the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Debattama Saha who plays Anokhi on the show.

We asked her about her views on the kind of response she is getting from the fans and how she is feeling about the overnight fame as Anokhi.

Debattama said, ''This is what I wanted. The feeling is just amazing. Being an artist, everyone wants this kind of fame at some point where everyone recognizes you by your character name. This is a different feeling.''

She further added, ''When you get so much love and support from the people, you get motivated to do better."

Debattama said that the love she is getting is not overwhelming but it's quite an emotional moment for her.

Way to go, Debattama!

