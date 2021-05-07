Debattama Saha opens up about how Anokhi's character will evolve in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani which started airing on the TV screens last year has been working wonders.

The viewers have seen how the show got popular in no time.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles.

Debattama and Karanvir teamed up for the first time for the show and their onscreen Jodi has managed to create magic onscreen.

Debattama has become a household name for her role Anokhi in the show.

Shaurya is a professor in a college while Anokhi is his student. The viewers have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi have fallen in love with each other and their love story has already witnessed so many twists and turns.

As the show's story has progressed, the viewers have seen a lot of changes in the characters of Shaurya and Anokhi.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Debattama opened up about her character Anokhi and also about her co-star Karanvir Sharma's role.

Talking about her character, Debattama said, ''I am myself observing Anokhi and exploring her character till date. I can't say if Anokhi will be like this in the future because she has changed a lot like she was shown in the beginning.''

She further added, ''Anokhi has also changed a lot. This is a new journey for her. She has never experienced love. She struggled her way out and she didn't know that she will experience all this.''

The actress is expecting that something will definitely change in Anokhi's character for the progression of the story.

Further speaking about Shaurya's character, Debattama said, ''Shaurya has also changed a lot. People thought he is quite arrogant but now his emotional side is seen on the show.''

