News

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: We are on day 15 of the lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world. However, the Internet is showing no signs of fatigue when it comes to creativity and challenges to keep us all engaged and entertained. From Dalgona Coffee to Saree Challenge and now style inspiration has come from the last place we could have thought possible- pillows!

Joining the newest trend to sweep Instagram, that is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, is actress Debina Bonnerjee. Where Debina can be seen styling her pillow as a dress, secured in place with a belt and then accessorized with red heels. Bringing a whole new meaning to loungewear.

Check out Debina’s look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Tags Debina Bonnerjee Instagram Dalgona Coffee TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here