Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

MUMBAI: We are on day 15 of the lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world. However, the Internet is showing no signs of fatigue when it comes to creativity and challenges to keep us all engaged and entertained. From Dalgona Coffee to Saree Challenge and now style inspiration has come from the last place we could have thought possible- pillows!

Joining the newest trend to sweep Instagram, that is #QuarantinePillowChallenge, is actress Debina Bonnerjee. Where Debina can be seen styling her pillow as a dress, secured in place with a belt and then accessorized with red heels. Bringing a whole new meaning to loungewear.

Check out Debina’s look here: