Debina Bonnerjee to play 'ultimate villain' in 'Aladdin...'

MUMBAI: Actress Debina Bonnerjee will essay the role of a villain in the TV show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga".

"It is always exciting to portray a new role and with a fantasy show like 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', the character is even more magical and grand. Mallika (her character) is the ultimate villain in the show and she has been brought to life with immense care and thought," Debina said.

"I'm excited to play a negative character as she has so many layers to her personality. I feel that Mallika will be a character I will always remember," added the 'Ramayan' actress.

Talking about the first day of her shoot, Debina shared: "It almost took 3.5 hours to perfect Mallika's look. While the look is grand, a lot of detail has gone into making her look inevitable and beautiful. I even met the co-stars and shot the first scene with Smita Bansal. As an artiste to be working with people who are good at their work, is a learning and fun experience all together."