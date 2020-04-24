Debina Bonnerjee’s participates in the coronavirus edition of ‘pass the brush’ challenge

MUMBAI: A new social media challenge, called ‘pass the brush’ challenge has been going viral on TikTok & Instagram with brands, influencers, actors participating in it. The purpose is to show before and after version of yourself using a brush and then passing it on.

Debina Bonnerjee, who was among the first Indian actress to take up the #QuarantinePillow challenge did her own ‘coronavirus version’ of ‘pass the brush challenge’ highlighting the importance of staying home, wearing a mask, cleaning and sanitising hands. Have a look.