Debina Bonnerjee’s participates in the coronavirus edition of ‘pass the brush’ challenge

MUMBAI: A new social media challenge, called ‘pass the brush’ challenge has been going viral on TikTok & Instagram with brands, influencers, actors participating in it. The purpose is to show before and after version of yourself using a brush and then passing it on.
Debina Bonnerjee, who was among the first Indian actress to take up the #QuarantinePillow challenge did her own ‘coronavirus version’ of ‘pass the brush challenge’ highlighting the importance of staying home, wearing a mask, cleaning and sanitising hands. Have a look.
The swag is all about to keep yourself protected and to do the basic needs by just staying home, using your mask (whenever you plan to step out) and to always keep the sanitizers handy! #DontRushChallenege #norushchallenge @guruchoudhary @jeevitaoberoi @aslipandey @vikaaskalantri @romanchmehtha @priyankavikaaskalantri @nayandeeprakshit @mmoonstar @zarabarringpandey . . . . . . #influencer #debinabonnerjee #gurmeetchoudhary #covid19 #coronavirus #selfquarantine
