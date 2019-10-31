Debina Bonnerjee starrer Vish 2 on Voot scrapped

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows like Santoshi Maa, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, and Ramayan.

She has also acted in Vish: A Poisonous Story, and there were reports that she will be seen in Vish 2 as well. However, report has it that the show, which was supposed to be shown on Voot, has been scrapped.

The Peninsula Production stars Debina Bonnerjee as the main antagonist. It was speculated that maybe the show will return with a season 2 on web. But, according to the media reports, the plan was shelved as the costing did not work out.