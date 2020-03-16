#DebVir Goals! Fans want Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma back on-screen after watching VIRAL video

Along with their onscreen jodi their off-screen jodi is much admired by the fans. So much so that they have also given nicknames for them as ShaKhi and DebVir.

MUMBAI : Love is in the air for the couple Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was one of the most-loved shows on television. The show starred Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma in the lead roles. Though the show went off air, the couple has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Along with their onscreen jodi their off-screen jodi is much admired by the fans. So much so that they have also given nicknames for them as ShaKhi and DebVir. The duo was last seen in the music video Aankhein Band Karke which has crossed over 2M views.  Previously, they were also featured in a music video Jo Tera Howega. The song was sung by Debattama herself and directed by Karanvir which became a major hit and was trending on the list.

This time they are back with another music video ‘Mubarak Ho’where the chemistry the couple is really amazing.

The song is really soothing and watching the pair in the video is like a cherry on the cake. Recently, a video of Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma has broken the internet where the pair is seen dancing together.

Check out the video below.

The video is adored by fans so much that fans just can’t keep calm. Check out some of the comments that prove fan’s love for it.\

Tell us in the comments how much you love this couple.

stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

