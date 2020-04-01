Decades after it first aired, Doordarshan's Ramayan has become a topic of conversation on Twitter

MUMBAI: Ramayan is being discussed on Twitter! In fact, the conversation has taken a gender-based turn, with some calling Kaikeyi a b**ch and hurling abuses at Manthara. These characters kept trending on Twitter.

There has been a debate centred on the feminism quotient in the show, too. While some users felt that Ramayan did not mete out fair treatment to its female characters, others felt that the storyline champions women's empowerment.

Hailing the storyline as an instance of women's empowerment, a viewer tweeted, 'We were so progressive even 7000 yrs back, its amazing. Sita was very intelligent & warrior woman. Kaikeyi wasnt only a warrior, she was Saarthi of King Dashrath in Devasur sangram, which was not at all an easy task. True women empowerment. #Ramayan'.

However, not everyone felt the same way.

A viewer opined, 'Kaikeyi was a class A b**ch, wasn't she? Asking for her son to be crowned king was alright, but sending Ram to exile was evil at a whole new level. Don't bash me, I won't take it back!'

Have a look at some of the posts.a

We were so progressive even 7000 yrs back, its amazing. Sita was very intelligent & warrior woman. Kaikeyi wasnt only a warrior, she was Saarthi of King Dashrath in Devasur sangram, which was not at all an easy task. True women empowerment. #Ramayan — Shatrunjay (@vatsalkotia) March 31, 2020

Seeing Ramayan today, I am reminded of first female drivers were from India. Kaikeyi and Satyabhama... — srinivas (@SrinivaasKOTA) March 31, 2020

Kaikeyi was a class A bitch, wasn't she? Asking for her son to be crowned king was alright, but sending Ram to exile was evil at a whole new level.



Don't bash me, I won't take it back! — Sanjana Reddy (@Saffron_Kanya) March 31, 2020

A woman can make or distroy a home.

Perfect example - kaikeyi — Sheena(@cup_cake0999) March 31, 2020

Kaikeyi was the first pseudo feminist.#Ramayan — Aviatrix (@FlyersBlueFlame) March 31, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla