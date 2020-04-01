News

Decades after it first aired, Doordarshan's Ramayan has become a topic of conversation on Twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Ramayan is being discussed on Twitter! In fact, the conversation has taken a gender-based turn, with some calling Kaikeyi a b**ch and hurling abuses at Manthara. These characters kept trending on Twitter.

There has been a debate centred on the feminism quotient in the show, too. While some users felt that Ramayan did not mete out fair treatment to its female characters, others felt that the storyline champions women's empowerment.

Hailing the storyline as an instance of women's empowerment, a viewer tweeted, 'We were so progressive even 7000 yrs back, its amazing. Sita was very intelligent & warrior woman. Kaikeyi wasnt only a warrior, she was Saarthi of King Dashrath in Devasur sangram, which was not at all an easy task. True women empowerment. #Ramayan'.

However, not everyone felt the same way.

A viewer opined, 'Kaikeyi was a class A b**ch, wasn't she? Asking for her son to be crowned king was alright, but sending Ram to exile was evil at a whole new level. Don't bash me, I won't take it back!'

Have a look at some of the posts.a

   

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Doordarshan Ramayan Kaikeyi Manthara Devasur sangram Ram Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here