Decoding the latest TRAILER of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3!

MUMBAI: Sony TV was an unconventional show which spoke of the true relationship and the dynamics which run in the family between a mother and a daughter-in-law and how the son gets caught up between the two.

It was a story which every woman, mother-in-law or a son could relate to for it is something which every family faces.

The show narrated a tale of how after Dev loses his father at a young age, he gets very attached to his mother. However, his mother dislikes the woman he loves and keeps him in a position where he must choose between the two. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, the show aired from 29 February 2016 to 2 November 2017. In January 2017, a seven-year leap was introduced. Dev was shown to have transformed into a self-loving and carefree man, while Sonakshi had become a mature businesswoman and a single mother.

Looking at the audience response and the popularity of the show, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Pvt Ltd will soon roll out the third season of the show. The promo of the same has been released and it has already created a wave of excitement among the fans.

The promo showcases Dev and Sonakshi sitting over a cup of tea and how Ishwari is having fun with Suhana. Dev asks Sonakshi if she is thinking about his mother, she says that she has stopped thinking about her for a long time. Dev again asks if he is thinking about Suhana to which Sonakshi says that she always thinks about her. When Dev asks her if she is thinking about their relationship, Sonakshi tells him that she does not want to think about it and the thought to be paid attention is that earlier, Dev used to know what she is thinking about even before she told him.

Shaheer’s look as Dev is casual and he retains the chocolate boy charm on screen. Erica looks pretty in comfortable kurta and pant combos looking contemporary whereas Ishwari has a complete motherly vibe in her saree styles. Given that the earlier two seasons have seen how Sonakshi maintains a balance between home and her duties at work and later shifts her focus to work, we assume that in this season, Sonakshi has moved on in life however, she does not want to steal the rights of Dev and Ishwari of them over Suhana. She does talk and visit them so that Suhana can spend some family time.

What are your thoughts looking at the promo?

With Ishwari, Dev and Sonakshi coming back with season 3, let us see if the other characters are retained in the show or a new cast comes in!

Going by the same, we also have a fun trivia round for our readers!

Did you know, Nia Sharma was also considered for the role of Sonakshi? There were rumours that for the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica had earlier rejected the season and Nia was considered for the role, however in the end, everything panned out well and Erica came on board opposite Shaheer.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Aww! Check out the Remix dolls made by fans of Priya Wal aka Ashi and Raj Singh Arora aka Yuvi)