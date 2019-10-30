Deepak Chaddha and Meena Mir bag First Kut Productions’ next

Talented actor Deepak Chaddha, who is currently a part of Dangal TV’s Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, and actress Meena Mir, who was last seen in SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle, have bagged their next project.

According to our sources, both the actors will be seen in a web-series produced by the man with a vision, Mr Rajan Shahi, under his banner First Kut Productions. They have earlier produced series like Guddu Beds Guddun, Kharonch, and Love Sex & Viagra.

Rajan is producing TV’s popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

This web-series is penned down by Bhavna Vyas, who is also one of the writers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain.

The series is titled Kameenkhori. It will have a strong message on how important it is for a woman to also live her life to the fullest and freely.

Deepak and Meena will play pivotal roles in the series.

Deepak confirmed being a part of the series, while Meena remained unavailable for a comment.

The web-series will stream on First Kut Productions, a YouTube Channel.