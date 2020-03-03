Deepak Dutta joins the cast of Mahesh Pandey’s next for Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Producer Mahesh Pandey is bringing a new show on Star Bharat. After lot of speculation pertaining to the title the makers have locked the title Hum -Ek Makan Ek Dukan.

The show will star Hiten Tejwani as the male lead while Parineeta Borthakur has been roped in to play the heroine opposite Hiten. Also, Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan are re-uniting with this show. Sonal will play the female protagonist while Rinku will be seen as her mother.

TellyChakkar.com also reported about Gurdeep Kohli, Vishal Bharadwaj and Kiran Bhargava being roped in for the project.

Now, we hear actor Deepak Dutta, who is known for stint in show like Anamika, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and last seen in Namah, has been roped in for the show to play a pivotal role.

We could not get through Deepak for a comment.

As per reports, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh and will revolve around a joint family and its values. The cast has wrapped-up their outdoor shoot at Banaras.