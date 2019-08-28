News

Deepak Dutta joins &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

By Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Aug 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about noted actress Jaya Bhattacharya being in talks to play Kunti’s character for &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna (read here: Jaya Bhattacharya to play Kunti once again on TV?).

Now, we have learned that the makers of Peninsula Pictures have roped in actor Deepak Dutta, who has been a part of various popular TV shows and films.

We have heard that Deepak will be seen depicting the role of King of Hastinapur Dhritarashtra, husband of Gandhari. He was blind at birth.  

We could not get through to the actor for his comment.

Paramavatar Shri Krishna has kept viewers hooked to the show and has recently taken a major leap

