Deepak Thakur exits Ace of Space 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He was seen in season 12 of the show. His latest show is season 2 of Ace of Space, which is a captive reality television series, created by Vikas Gupta.

The singer, who was locked inside the house, has met with an accident following which he was rushed to the hospital. The accident took place while he was performing the weekly task. With the help of medication, he came back to the show but now has made an exit from the show because doctors have advised him for immediate medical treatment.

 

