Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited about her role.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 12:00
Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited about her role.

The actress says that it is very different from what she has played before.

"The name of my character is Shakuntala aka Shakuni. In the show, I am playing a negative and sarcastic comic. It is very challenging for me, from doing a spiritual, family drama and playing a nerdy character, I am now playing a negative character. It is a huge attitude shift. The character, Shakuntala, is very glamorous and attractive and for that, I've to stay fit and workout every day and stay on a diet 24/7."

"We all have been introduced to Shakuni in Mahabharat. So, it becomes more challenging because I aim to make my character as remarkable as Shakuni in Mahabharat," she says.

Talking about her look in the show, she says: "My look is pretty glamorous and good-looking, which is close to real life. But the way Shakuntala thinks and reacts is literally the opposite of what I am in real life. My role in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajiwala' was very nice, it was a comic and dumb character and on the other hand, Shakuntala in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.0' is a very smart, sharp, devilish character."

SOURCE: IANS

Deepali Saini Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Shakuni Mahabharat Kulfi Kumar Bajiwala
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and...
Glam Queen! Vidhi Pandya looks alluring donning in these beautiful outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yami Gautam Dhar says 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' made first half of 2022 special for her
MUMBAI: As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far...
Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'
MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited...
Super sexy! Erika Packard is oozing oomph in these sizzling pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Vaani Kapoor chuffed to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for 'Shamshera'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Shamshera', is...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Latest Video