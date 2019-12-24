Deepika graces the stage of Dance+ 5 after 4 years!

MUMBAI: It was a happy occasion on the sets of India’s most loved dance reality shows Dance +5 as they welcomed our very own superstar – Deepika Padukone! The entire cast and crew of the show were visibly excited as Deepika smiled and stepped on the illustrious dance stage. All the 4 captains – Dharmesh, Suresh, Punit and Karishma cheered for Deepika along with super judge Remo. An added reason for the grand welcome was because Deepika had come back as a guest on Dance + 5 after a period of 4 years!

Super Judge Remo exclaimed, “ We had to wait for 4 seasons of Dance + to finally greet you again. We are really happy! ”

The actor who had come to promote her upcoming movie Chhapaak was glad to be a part of the shoot.The entire group of contestants also got together to perform a special act as a tribute to the talented actress as she complimented the dancers on their skills. We can’t wait to watch the upcoming episode of Dance +5 that shall undoubtedly impress television audiences all over!

To catch all the masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+ 5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.