Deepika graces the stage of Dance+ 5 after 4 years!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2019 01:17 PM

MUMBAI: It was a happy occasion on the sets of India’s most loved dance reality shows Dance +5 as they welcomed our very own superstar – Deepika Padukone! The entire cast and crew of the show were visibly excited as Deepika smiled and stepped on the illustrious dance stage. All the 4 captains – Dharmesh, Suresh, Punit and Karishma cheered for Deepika along with super judge Remo. An added reason for the grand welcome was because Deepika had come back as a guest on Dance + 5 after a period of 4 years!

Super Judge Remo exclaimed, “ We had to wait for 4 seasons of Dance + to finally greet you again. We are really happy! ”

The actor who had come to promote her upcoming movie Chhapaak was glad to be a part of the shoot.The entire group of contestants also got together to perform a special act as a tribute to the talented actress as she complimented the dancers on their skills. We can’t wait to watch the upcoming episode of Dance +5 that shall undoubtedly impress television audiences all over!

