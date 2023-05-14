Deepika Motwani: As long as one uses filters without distorting reality or promoting unrealistic beauty standards, there's nothing wrong with it

beauty standards

MUMBAI :It is often difficult to accept the changes that our body and skin go through as we age. Probably, it affects more when one is a public figure, hence that leads to the use of filters social media and even otherwise. Popular model and actor Deepika Motwani opines that overuse of filters has made it difficult for us to accept our realities and flaws.
 
“It's great that someone enjoys using filters on social media, and it's true that they can be a fun way to enhance our photos and express our creativity. As long as one uses them in a way that doesn't distort reality or promote unrealistic beauty standards, there's nothing wrong with having fun with filters. One should use them in a responsible way,” she says.
 
Highlighting how too much use of filters is not a good thing to do, she adds, “It's important to remember that filters can sometimes contribute to a culture of perfectionism and body shaming, particularly among younger people who may be more vulnerable to these kinds of messages. That's why it's important to balance the use of filters with a healthy acceptance and appreciation of your natural appearance, and to avoid using filters in a way that perpetuates harmful stereotypes or ideals.”
 
On whether she ever thought of giving up on it or not, Deepika shares, “At the end of the day, using filters should be a personal choice that aligns with your own values and priorities. If you enjoy using them for fun, that's great! Just remember to stay true to yourself and to embrace your unique beauty, both on and off social media."

Deepika Motwani Deepika TellyChakkar
