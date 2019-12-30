Deepika Padukone recreates Om Shanti Om scene on Dance Plus 5

MUMBAI: Deepika Paduokne recently relived her good old days from her debut movie on the sets of dancing reality show Dance Plus 5. Yes, the gorgeous diva recreated a special from her first Bollywood movie Om Shaanti Om (OSO), which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the main lead.

The actress, who graced the show to promote her upcoming film Chhapak, recreated the an iconic moment from OSO, wherein she walks down the on the red carpet. She took us back to the memory lane as she re-enacted the sequence with contestant Rupesh on the show. She dolled up in a pretty saree saree and she sportingly took the task and looked absolutely mesmerizing. Her style and poise nature, surely made us miss Shanti Priya from OSO. She beautiful smile and effortless walk on the iconic song ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’, the typical hand wave made our hearts melt like never before. Interestingly, it has been almost 12 years to Om Shaanti Om, and Deepika's freshness still makes us believe that she has just entered the industry.

Take a look at some of her pictures.

Credits: Pinkvilla