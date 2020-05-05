News

Deepika Padukone's special gesture for Sunny Hindustani

Sunny is overwhelmed with this gesture of Deepika Padukone

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
05 May 2020 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and he gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode.

He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

Sunny has come up the hard way before he auditioned for Indian Idol, he was a boot polisher and it is his talent that brought him to the show.

A lot of celebrities come on the show to promote their movies. And Deepika too graced the set of Indian Idol 11 and was mesmerized with Sunny’s performance.

The young talent sang the song tere bin nahi lagta hai and won the hearts of the audiences and the judges.

Post his performance she gave him a flying kiss and also asked for a selfie with him. Sunny was seen blushing and was overwhelmed by Deepika’s words and gestures.

She also told him that while watching his performance she got goosebumps. Himesh Reshammiya told Sunny that he had already offered him a song and now it's high time he signs him for another.

Well, there is no doubt that he is one the top most singers and soon will be seen singing for a T – series movie.

