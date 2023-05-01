A Deepika-Ranveer inspired Jodi on StarPlus’s new show ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaan’

MUMBAI :StarPlus’s ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is gearing up for its big television premiere and the audience around the corner can not hold their excitement to see the contrasting yet exciting chemistry between the Monga sisters and the Brar brothers. As filmy as this show is with its grand visuals and majestic setup, the Bollywood touch also lies in the chemistry between the couples, which enhances the aesthetics of the show.

The Monga sisters- Brar brother duo reminds us of Bollywood’s most popular couple Deepika- Ranveer. We see how calm and graceful Deepika Padukone is and at the same time, Ranveer Singh is full of energy, enthusiasm, and at times crazy! While this match is made in heaven, StarPlus has made us believe that the couples of ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaan’ is no less. So far, the audience has seen several promos, and Sahiba’s poised aura and culturally rich background remind them of Deepika Padukone, whereas Angad, who hails from a loud and materialistically rich family reminds them of Ranveer Singh.

Teri Meri Dooriyaan is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Dooriyaan coming today , only on StarPlus at 7pm.