Deepika’s sister Anamika Singh nurses mother to fight against Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Sometime ago Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh had uploaded a video informing about her mother being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and facing issues to get treated. She pleaded the Delhi Government for the help. Deepika’s video helped her mother with immediate medical services and she is now Coronavirus-free.

Along with Deepika her sister Anamika Singh made sure to bring her mother back home Coronavirus-free. She made sure to stand strong like a pillar and motivated her to recover faster.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Anamika shared, “I travelled to Delhi from Mumbai to nurse my mother. No doubt we have a lot of family members there but I wanted to make sure that my mother doesn’t get scared and feels deserted. When my mother got infected I realized how people are inhuman and behave weirdly. I did my entire research on the virus and how one can deal with it. No doubt one needs to stay cautious but also at the same time motivate the patient so that they don’t feel depressed. I want to thank the Delhi government for taking prompt action and helping in treating my mother soonest. I also want to thank doctors for their great support.”

Anamika also re-called moments when she felt depressed but helped her mother stay motivated. She said, “Obviously, when a member of your family gets infected it does tense you. Though, I was worried and felt depressed most of the time but never let it show in front of my mother as I didn’t want her to feel discouraged. I had faith in my God and all I used to think is she will be all fine and recover very soon. Lastly, I just want to share that don’t let coronavirus patients feel left out or secluded. In such testing times everyone should come together and help to fight against this pandemic.”