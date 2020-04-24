Deepika Singh is pampering herself by doing THIS; watch video

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is a well-know tv actress who rose to fame as Sandhya from her show Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actress became a household name after this show. Deepika's career has been on a roll ever since then.

The actress' professional life has always been great but her personal life too has been going extremely well. Deepika is happily married and has a cute little son Soham.

And now, while we have always seen actresses frequently visiting the beauty parlours to groom themselves, the same is not possible now due to lockdown.

Hence, Deepika is pampering herself at home itself. She made a Tik Tok video where Deepika is seen waxing her hands.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Deepika can't wait for beauty parlours to re-open and pamper herself with some great beauty treatments.

This is a great idea as it will save some really good amount of money plus it will also kill boredom.

