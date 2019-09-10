News

Deepika Singh poses with son Soham as he accompanies her on the sets of her show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 03:57 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Deepika Singh is admired by her fans for her acting chops. She came into limelight with her performance in the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She is currently seen in Colors’ Kawach 2. She plays the role of Sandhya in the supernatural show.

Recently, the actress had a special guest who came to meet her. Deepika's son Soham accompanied his mother on the sets of her show and the actress was elated. The actress shared few pictures on her Instagram wherein she posed with Soham and had a gala time with him. She captioned the pictures as, "Soham first on my set". 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Deepika Singh, Diya Aur Baati Hum, supernatural show. Kawach 2, Colors tv,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days