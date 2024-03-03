Deepika Singh REVEALS husband's reaction as she bags Mangal Lakshmi role; Says ‘Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi’

The actress took a long vacation from her career. Deepika is married to filmmaker Rohit Raj Goyal, who talked about her husband's response to her comeback and landing the role of Mangal Lakshmi in an interview with a popular news portal.
Deepika Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is well-known for her parts in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kavach, and Titu Ambani, and has made a comeback to the big screen with Mangal Lakshmi. The actress took a long vacation from her career. Deepika is married to filmmaker Rohit Raj Goyal, who talked about her husband's response to her comeback and landing the role of Mangal Lakshmi in an interview with a popular news portal.

The well-known Diya Aur Baati Hai Hum actress said that her spouse believed she had taken a long holiday and encouraged her to get back to work. Speaking about her spouse's encouraging demeanor, Deepika revealed, “When the offer came to me, I was surprised because until now in my career, I’ve always been offered strong roles. I couldn’t believe that it was for me.”

Her husband laughed when she told him the news, “Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi (Well, at least you'll dominate somewhere).” She said, “He told me not to take the role lightly and to give my best. He made sure that I’m doing the mock test well and taking the role seriously. He had seen how I’d left a few good shows in between because I was not serious. So this time he kept pushing me."

When discussing her return, Deepika Singh made it clear that she didn't choose to stay at home because there weren't enough opportunities available. She said, “Mera dhyaan dance seekhne mein tha. Also, since I was financially empowered because of Diya Aur Baati Hum and my social media followers, I never craved to go out and work for money. I was financially independent.”

She added, “I stayed at home out of choice and not because I did not have any work. I was empowered because of the love of the people and my past work. I was working but not full-fledged.”

From 2011 until 2016, Deepika Singh portrayed Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, a role that brought her widespread popularity. Throughout her time on the show, her remarkable acting abilities propelled her to stardom and recognition. After Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which she co-starred with Anas Rashid and won praise for their chemistry on screen, she took a significant hiatus.

