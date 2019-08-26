News

Deeshikha Nagpal celebrated her birthday on the sets of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 02:17 PM

This year, the adroit single mother, Deepshikha had to celebrate her birthday away from her kids in Jaipur while she was shooting for &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini.

With her show taking a leap and shoots being scheduled back to back, she felt the dire need of an opportunity to relax, thus, she threw a party and celebrated her birthday with her extended family, that is the entire cast and crew of the show.

The actress also spent an entire day interacting with young kids from a school who were as excited to meet her as she was. From several customised colourful cakes to share moments of happiness for the shutterbugs, Deepshikha surely had a blast.

This is the actor’s first birthday away from home and her kids, talking about the same she shared, “Ever since the show took the leap, there had been night shoots scheduled back to back, and I feel all of us desperately needed a break and to party, thus I threw one for my extended family here. I missed my kids a bit too much since I have never been away from them, especially on my birthday, but these people here made my day and never let me feel alone for even one moment. I visited a school in the morning that day itself to interact with the kids there and celebrated with work fam later in the day. Meeting these young kids at the school and sharing my own school experiences with them was the true highlight of my birthday. For a moment I felt like a child myself. It was a wonderful experience and I am thankful to all those for making it a worthwhile memory.”

