Dekh Bhai Dekh fame Natasha Singh reveals her inspiration

MUMBAI: Dekh Bhai Dekh is back on the television screens amidst the lockdown. Natasha Singh, who essayed the role of Kirti Diwan in the show, got in touch with a media portal. Read on to know what she said.

Speaking to Spotboye, the actress mentioned that Dekh Bhai Dekh is one of the most special things in her life. She was in school at that time and everyone on the sets was very loving and caring. She added that it was her first project and she didn't even know how to face the camera and they actually trained her how to act while shooting for the show.

Talking about how she bagged the role, Natasha mentioned that her father, Ajit Singh composed the music of the show. 'One day, Anand Mahendroo uncle (director of the show) had come for a music sitting with my dad and I remember at that moment I was engrosed doign my homework, seated at the dining table, with chashmah and ponytail. I don't know what happened to him. He just looked at me and said, "You are my Kirti." And at that time I was not interested in acting at all. I used to be very active in studies and volleyball,' she added.

She revealed that she is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and he is the real reason why she did the show. She said, 'I wasn't convinced as I didn't know how to act. But he told me beta if you don't like it I will show Kirti's character to go boarding school. So, he was ready with a plan B basically if I don't get comfortable. Still, I wasn't ready completely but then when I was told it's Saraswati audio visual production which is run by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. I immediately said yes. I am a big fan of Amitabh sir. You can say I was born as an Amitabh Bachchan fan. He was the real reason I did that show frankly. Someday, I really want to tell him that I got into acting just because of you.'

