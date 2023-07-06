Delicious! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’s Disha Parmar eats all this in a day, check it out

MUMBAI :Disha Parmar is one of the most popular faces on Television. Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa.

Disha Parmar stars as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hain and will soon be seen in the third season too.

Also Read-Disha Parmar reveals she only has These many days left before she leaves Bade Accha Lagte Hain 2! Details Inside

Disha who is expecting her first child with singer hubby Rahul Vaidya, has always maintained that she isn’t much into working out but jogs everyday. So here’s what she eats to maintain that amazing figure and glowing skin.

Disha begins her day with a glass full of milk. She later has green tea without sugar nearly 2-3 times a day.

For lunch, Disha prefers a simple Dal, Roti and Sabzi combo. Her favorite dish is Rajma Chawal though.

Disha, who is non-vegetarian, has a light dinner, consisting of salad and boiled chicken or a bowl of dal.

Disha is not much of a foodie and does not have a sweet tooth but her favorite dessert is ice cream and Tiramisu. When in Delhi she indulges in Gol gappe and in Mumbai she loves Bhel Puri. One food she dislikes is Sushi.

Also Read- Bade acche Lagte Hai’s Disha Parmar gets shocking prediction for this year! Find out what!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla