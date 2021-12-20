Delicious momos for the win! Will Aditi Mohan get the right investment from the Sharks for her food start up?

MUMBAI: Ab Success Paane Ke Liye, Zaroori Hain Sirf Ek Powerful Idea! Brace yourselves as starting 20th December, Sony Entertainment Television is all geared up for its very first edition of the globally renowned business reality format – Shark Tank. All set to turn entrepreneurial dreams into reality, this revolutionary show provides a golden opportunity for budding entrepreneurs from all walks of life to present their innovative business ideas to eminent business experts a.k.a The Sharks. The show brings forth unique and futuristic business ideas that can change the game for India in the coming years. A perfect business pitch is all that will take to impress the Sharks! One such business product that will make their way into the hearts of the Sharks though their stomach is entrepreneur Aditi Madan with BluePine Foods Pvt. Ltd , a frozen and convenient proprietary foods processing business.



Popularly known as Momo Mami, 43 year old Aditi Madan is the founder of BluePine Foods Pvt Ltd and has been running this venture along with her co-founder Rohan Singh and Naveen Panwar since 2016. Hailing from Darjeeling, Aditi was fond of momos and once she shifted to Delhi after marriage she missed it so much that she decided to transform her love for momos into a great business idea as she wanted everybody to experience the authentic Darjeeling momos. Providing 100% natural, delicious and preservative free and made from traditional ingredients, they started off with 4 products (like momos and spring rolls) from local resources but are now making around 35+ variants. In the last 5 years, they have made around 80+ lakhs momos and have been providing it to multiple hotels, restaurants and cafes across India. What sets them apart is that their food is created in an agile, innovative and trusted work environment backed by simple sustainable systems.



Sharing more on the same, Aditi B Madan said, “It’s been five years since I started my business. However it’s the first time, I’ve got the chance to present my start-up in front of such experienced businessmen who also started from scratch. Being on Shark Tank India is, truly, once in a lifetime experience for me! Not only is it opening doors for my business but is also helping us to reach one step closer to our mission of creating a sustainable future when it comes to food. I am really excited to see the kind of traction my business will get after the show. More than that, I am really grateful to the sharks for giving their time and believing in our venture.”



While BluePine Foods Pvt. Ltd really impressed the sharks who also enjoyed the delicious momos; but will they get the right investments they need? Will the Sharks bite the bait?



To find out what kind of deal Aditi is offered by the Sharks? Tune in to Shark Tank India this 20th December, every Monday to Friday at 9:00PM