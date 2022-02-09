Delighted! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to treat their fans teaming up together for their upcoming project

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most adored on-screen couples. They were part of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both had essayed the role of Kartik and Naira. Fans loved their chemistry. They are no more a part of the show and it has taken a leap. But today, the actors have given a surprise to their fans and shared a picture. They are coming together for a song titled ‘Teri Ada’.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Mohsin Khan writes, “Teri Ada” Revealing more info Super Soon on @vyrloriginals @shivangijoshi18 @poojasinghgujral.” In the photo, Mohsin is seen wearing a dark colour jacket paired with a high-neck sweater and Shivangi is wearing a white colour kurta with multi coloured dupatta. Both are standing on a farm and posing. Well, the other details are under wrap and will be revealed soon. Fans also dropped heart emojis and mentioned that they are excited. One of the fans wrote, “Excited like hellllllll’.

Both are collaborating on a music video for the first time. Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 playing the grown-up Anandi role.

And Mohsin Khan has not announced any new project after the daily soaps. He is busy shooting for the songs. He was last seen in the music video Uff which was sung by Shreya Ghosal. Shivangi Joshi was also seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh.

Credit: Pinkvilla



