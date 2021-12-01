DELIGHTFUL! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain start their pre-wedding festivities, Take a Look!

MUMBAI: It’s Shaadi Season all over the country but especially in the industry as well, a lot of celebrities are getting married or at least planning to get married.

Yesterday the gorgeous couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from Star Plus’ ‘Ghum hai Kisi Ke Pyaar mein’ also tied the knot. And this month has started with a bang for the bride and groom-to-be Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. They celebrated the beginning of their wedding festivities and Ankita's birthday month with a party.

Close friends of Ankita and Vicky gathered for a pre-wedding celebration.

Several videos from the celebration night were shared by the Manikarnika actress. With a floral updo, Ankita wore a gold shimmery lace sari. Vicky wore an elegant Bandhgala and trousers in a pastel shade, both of them looked really stunning.

The couple can be seen dancing and posing with their friends gleaming with joy.

How can one not be happy for them! Take a look at the pictures and videos shared by them;

The couple also stepped out yesterday to personally invite a few close people and friends from the industry, they were surrounded by media. They were blushing and all smiles as the media questioned them, ‘Abhi Shaadi ka Mahina shuru ho Raha hai Kal se’ (The wedding month is beginning from tomorrow) Tomorrow is December 1, and Ankita is reported to tie the knot on the 14th of the month.

Unfazed, Ankita replied ‘right’ and Vicky said, ‘Sab hone wala hai’. Vicky was also laughing as he was addressed as ‘Jiju’ by the photographers.

Moreover, their wedding is going to be a three-day affair right here in the city.

The bride-to-be Ankita had a bachelorette party with her girlfriends a few days ago.

Ankita's appearance as a bride has people getting excited and wishing her all the best.

According to reports, Ankita has taken special care of all the wedding-related themes. A 'kelvan' will be organized by her friends Amruta Khanvilkar and Abhidnya Bhave prior to the wedding.

