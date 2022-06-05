Delightful! Anupamaa and Anuj’s sangeet with Mika Singh and mehendi pictures get revealed | Have a look

Mika Singh is surrounded by the Shah family who are decked up and are color coordinated in the magenta pink and lavender colour for the sangeet ceremony.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 13:14
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are going to get hitched soon and would be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Some pictures of their first date have gone viral over the social media wherein both Anupamaa and Anuj are seen with family members and the guest of their show and one of the fantastic singers – Mika Singh would be gracing their sangeet function.

The ace singer Mika Singh would be promoting his upcoming show; ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ which would be aired on Star Bharat.

Well, in the pictures, Mika is surrounded by the Shah family who are decked up and are color coordinated in the magenta pink and lavender colour for the sangeet ceremony. Only the ace singer Mika was looking cherry on the cake as he was decked up in a yellow long jacket pairing it with black tee and pants.

On social media, Anupamaa’s mehndi design is slightly visible as she has posed with the mehendi artist.

Also, it would be very much delightful to see the fun act of Mika with Anupamaa, Anuj and the rest of the family members.

Have a look at these pictures below.

So, guys, how much are you excited to see the wedding occasions of #MaAn? Do let us know your views. Till then keep reading the space for more updates and news. 

Star Plus Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Disney Hotstar Alpana Buch Maan anupama sangeet mehendi TellyChakkar
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 13:14

