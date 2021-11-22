DELIGHTFUL! Fan reaches out to Kapil Sharma on Twitter, expresses daughter’s wish to attend his show; the comedian’s response is winning hearts of fans

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest stars in showbiz and The Kapil Sharma show has a massive fan following. A lot of fans and Twitter users write to him, sometimes with a special request or two, even though he is very active on the app, not everyone gets a response. But a Twitter user, Manish's special mention caught his attention.

Manish posted a photo with his daughter and shared that his daughter is a big fan, and it’s his daughter's first trip to Mumbai and she really wants to see Kapil’s show. He also mentioned the date of their travel and again stated his daughter's wish to be a part of his show.

(ALSO READ: Aww…When The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she was ‘UNEMPLOYED’ and was suffering from Endometriosis)

Manish took to Twitter and wrote, "My daughter first trip to Mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning . Plz give one chance to her and my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji."

Fans commented on Kapil's thread.

Kapil noticed the tweet and replied, "Brother we're shooting tomorrow, Pls give me your contact. Someone from my team will contact you and arrange for you, thank you."

Sharma’s response to the tweet has won the hearts of many. One user wrote, "Congrats manish bro, ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge kapil paaji? Almighty bless you & family...mashaallah."

Kapil’s thread was filled with many happy responses praising him. One user tweeted, "Nice to read this. Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 ji for giving a reply. Very lucky daughter she is." After his response to the user, many fans started asking him for tickets and other wishes as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV and features Kapil Sharma and many other popular stars like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao, and Kiku Sharda. The permanent guest on the show is Archana Puran Singh.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

(ALSO READ: Woah! Abhishek Bachchan takes a DIG at Chitranga Singh for ‘THIS REASON’)