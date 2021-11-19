DELIGHTFUL: Here’s a glimpse of Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday celebration; WATCH

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is one of the most popular comedians, has shared a glimpse of his wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday.

The actor-comedian took to his social media handle and shared a video. Kapil also mentioned an adorable note for her.

Talking about the video, it sees a table laden with beautiful glazed colourful cakes with ‘GINNI’ spelt alphabetically on each of them.

Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “Happy Birthday my friend, my love, my wife @ginnichatrath.” Check out the video below.

Kapil and Ginni have been married for three years now and are parents to two beautiful kids. The couple got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony. They welcomed their first baby on December 10, 2019. They have named their baby girl Anayra. They became parents to baby boy Trishaan earlier this year in February.

Kapil is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show and he often jokes about his marital life while flirting with the actresses. Recently, Ginni and the kids visited The Kapil Sharma Show shoot. It was for the first time that Kapil has got both his kids on the sets of his comedy show. The show has Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as special guests. Krushna’s sister Arti Singh also came on the sets on the same day.

