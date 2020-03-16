Delightful! This is how Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini is spending her time after quitting the industry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence to live-in relationships and other family issues.

As we know, Anagha Bhosale announced that she is quitting the film and television industry. She is now spending quality time at Govardhan Ecovillage - ISKCON. Fans are getting to see a spiritual side of her.

Former actress Anagha is showing glimpses wherein she is seen spending time with Lord Krishna.

She recently took to her social media wherein she is seen joining hands. She is wearing a blue saree. She captioned the post as, “Jab Prem kaahna ho tho kaise roye Meera, Giridhar ki ho kar dujeki kaise hoye Meera, Agar saapno mei hee krishna nahi hai toh batao kaise soye Meera.”

Apart from this, she is seen at the aarti. She captioned the post as, "Jai Srila Prabhupada, Today’s Darshan Aarti of Sri Radha Vrindavan Bihari & Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. This is when Krishna surprises you & decides to wear blue which happens to be your favourite colour. Love you Govind."

Moreover, she is seen spending her time with the kids and animals there.

Anagha never failed to surprise her fans by portraying diverse characters in TV shows. She was last seen in the popular show Anupamaa, playing the character of Nandini Iyer. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with Paras Kalnawat was loved by fans. They were given the ship name SaNan. The actress is also known for Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao. Fans loved her character of Shraddha Pradhan in the show.

