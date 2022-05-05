Delightful! This is how Anupamaa, Vanraj, Anuj, and Baa celebrated Bapuji aka Arvind Vaidya’s birthday

Team Anupamaa had a cake cutting for their beloved Bapuji. A video of the cake cutting has gone viral over the net wherein in #MaAn, Vanraj, and Baa were seen wishing Bapuji on his big day.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues. 

Well, #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest trend on television currently. Fans are sending wishes and love, while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top in terms of TRPs, and fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Well, Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji's recently celebrated his birthday.

Currently, Anuj and Anupama go on a date for their first romantic date. But Vanraj will be heartbroken, jealous, and shattered to see Anuj and Anupama going for the date just before their dream wedding. It will be interesting to see what Vanraj would do to bring more problems in Anupama and Anuj’s marriage.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

