DELIGHTFUL! Meet Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria aka Armaan's family

Vijayendra Kumeria is a complete family man and reveals several times that he prefers staying home and spending time with his family whenever he is off work. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 19:10
DELIGHTFUL! Meet Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria aka Armaan's family

MUMBAI: TV'S handsome hunk Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world. 

He has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz world.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi. 

Vijayendra is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya in the show. 

We all know that Vijayendra is happily married for several years. 

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Will Armaan turn positive and truly fall in love with Saumya in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye? - Vijayendra Kumeria spills exciting beans on the track

The actor is a complete family man and reveals several times that he prefers staying home and spending time with his family whenever he is off work. 

So, let's take a look Vijayendra's family pictures which are an absolute delight:

Apart from Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and Udaan, Vijayendra has starred in shows like Naagin 4, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tumhari Paakhi, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, Shastri Sisters, Chotti Bahu 2, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria recounts his journey on TV as show goes off air

Param Singh Randeep Rai Nakuul Mehta Kunal Karan Kapoor Vijayendra Kumeria Sony TV Vidhi Pandya MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Ziddi Dil Maane Na Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Balika Vadhu 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 19:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti and Charu refuse to bend down to Anubhav’s demand
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
OMG! Pihu EXPOSES Vedika in front of Ram in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing Vikrant and Sara's engagement track. Ram never...
Sexy! Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori is too hot to handle in these pictures
Samara Tijori, Deepak Tijori’s daughter is now currently getting some amazing response for the recently released...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Mohit Malik expresses his feelings about missing this special person
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and cherished actors on television and has a massive fan following. He is...
Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Too Hot to handle! Erica Packard sets internet ablaze in these bikini pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Latest Video