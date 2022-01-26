Delightful! Mouni Roy Wedding: No tears for Mouni Roy, she is the happiest Bride-to-be in THESE Videos from her wedding Celebrations! Check It Out!

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Mouni Roy has carved out her own niche. Having become a household name with her performance in Naagin 1 and 2, actress Kyuki Saas Bhi Khabi Bhau Thi, rose to fame in her debut show Kyuki Saas Bhi Khabi Bhau Thi.

The wedding festivities for Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa have begun. Mouni looks stunning in yellow and white with gorgeous wedding decor and setup in the Haldi and Mehendi photos. Friends and family have gathered in Goa for the wedding. Guests at the wedding are showering Mouni with love and are taking to Instagram to share glimpses of the wedding, Take a Look at the festivities here:

Initially meeting at a nightclub on New Year's Eve of 2019, Mouni and Suraj instantly built chemistry with each other. The couple will tie the knot at the W Goa Hotel. After the wedding, Mouni will shuttle between Dubai and Mumbai. There are many stars from the industry expected to attend their wedding, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana. Moreover, the wedding date is said to be on 27 January 2021. We Cants wait to see Mouni in a bridal look!