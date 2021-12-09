DELIGHTFUL: Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj and Zeenat Aman grace The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is renowned for inviting celebrity guests to promote their upcoming projects.

Now the latest celebrity to grace he occasion is veteran actress Anita Raaj!

This weekend the show will be graced by 80s era actresses Anita Raaj, Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon. The trio walked on the sets hand-in-hand, looking gorgeous. While Zeenat Aman was seen in a grey dress, Poonam Dhillon wore an off-white and yellow dress and Anita Raaj wore a black attire. Kapil Sharma after welcoming the trio happened to ask a funny question to Anita Raaj.

As Anita Raaj who is currently in Choti Sardarni, wore leather pants with a stylish top, Kapil jokingly asked her if she arrived on the sets on a horse or in a car. This funny dig of the host left everyone in split. Anita Raaj who is 59 years old, is a fitness enthusiast and has maintained her body which would leave many green with envy. The makers of the show shared the promo with the caption, “Jiska humein bhi tha intezaar, woh ghadi aa gayi! #ZeenatAman , @poonam_dhillon_ aur @anitaraaj jaisi classic Bollywood heroines ke aane se hasi ke manch pe raunak aa gayi!”

